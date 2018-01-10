Missouri transfer Blake Harris has committed to NC State, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

A North Carolina native, Harris visited the Wolfpack's campus earlier this week.

The 6-foot-3 guard originally committed to Washington in the summer before his senior year of high school but decommitted after coach Lorenzo Romar was fired. Once Michael Porter Sr. was hired as an assistant coach at Missouri and Michael Porter Jr. followed, Harris made the switch to Missouri as well.

Ranked No. 99 in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2017, Harris averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 assists in 14 games at Missouri this season.