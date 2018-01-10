        <
          Indiana's De'Ron Davis has surgery on Achilles, out for season

          2:40 PM ET
          Myron Medcalf
          Indiana forward De'Ron Davis will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, the school announced.

          The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

          He was a promising piece in first-year coach Archie Miller's rebuilding plan. Davis had started 15 games before he missed Saturday's win at Minnesota due to injury.

          The announcement comes at a significant juncture for the Hoosiers, who have won four of their past five games.

          Davis' absence will impact an already undersized Indiana frontcourt.

