Indiana forward De'Ron Davis will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, the school announced.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

He was a promising piece in first-year coach Archie Miller's rebuilding plan. Davis had started 15 games before he missed Saturday's win at Minnesota due to injury.

The announcement comes at a significant juncture for the Hoosiers, who have won four of their past five games.

Davis' absence will impact an already undersized Indiana frontcourt.