Former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen, one of the key figures in an FBI probe into college basketball, has been admitted to South Carolina.

"I'm really excited to get an opportunity like this with a terrific coach like Frank Martin and a program like South Carolina," Bowen told ESPN.

Bowen was suspended from the Louisville men's basketball program shortly after news broke of the investigation into an alleged payment involving Adidas, Louisville and his father to steer him toward the Cardinals. The school declined to seek his reinstatement with the NCAA. He recently told Outside the Lines that he had no knowledge of the alleged payment.

Brian Bowen said his goal remained to play college basketball, even if there wasn't much interest from schools due to the uncertainty regarding his situation. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

"I don't know anything about it," Bowen said.

Bowen also said his goal remained to play college basketball, even if there wasn't much interest from schools because of the uncertainty regarding his situation.

Bowen arrived in Columbia, South Carolina, over the weekend and was officially admitted on Monday. Now the school will submit for reinstatement in hopes he will be able to play next season for the Gamecocks.

"I'm elated that South Carolina and Coach Martin have given Brian the opportunity to play college basketball and fulfill his dream at the collegiate level," Bowen's lawyer, Jason Setchen, said. "I have the utmost confidence in South Carolina's compliance and ultimately the NCAA. We believe the NCAA, once they have heard all of the evidence, will promptly reinstate Brian."

Federal documents contend that Adidas funneled $100,000 to an unnamed player, later identified as Bowen, to sign with Louisville at the request of a Cardinals coach. The FBI says Bowen's father, Brian Bowen Sr., accepted the money. The investigation into the matter resulted in the firing of Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich.

South Carolina is 10-5 overall and 1-2 in SEC play this season. Frank Martin led the program to a Final Four appearance a year ago.