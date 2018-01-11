RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson has been cleared to rejoin the team after the dismissal of a felony assault charge against him in his home state of Ohio.

Court records in Cuyahoga County indicate a prosecutor dismissed the charge without prejudice Thursday.

A previous court document says Johnson was among four people indicted Dec. 5 for causing "serious physical harm" to a male victim on or about Oct. 8.

Athletic spokesman Fred Demarest said NC State learned of the indictment Dec. 14 and indefinitely suspended Johnson that day. The school announced the suspension two days later, citing a violation of the school's student-athlete code of conduct.

Demarest says the charge's dismissal means Johnson is no longer in violation of the code of conduct.

According to the school's code of conduct, a student-athlete charged with a felony is indefinitely suspended from athletics participation, pending the resolution of charges.

Johnson had started all 10 games he played, averaging 8.7 points and 6.6 assists while shooting 46 percent.

John Paris, Johnson's attorney, did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Thursday.