Utah athletic director Chris Hill has been fined $10,000 and received a public reprimand from the Pac-12 following an outburst directed at Pac-12 coordinator of men's basketball officiating Bobby Dibler following the Utes' 80-77 loss to Arizona State on Sunday, the conference announced.

"The Pac-12 membership has established conduct rules that prohibit our administrators from derogatory language, as well as publicly commenting about officiating," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a a statement. "We have an obligation to our members to enforce approved Conference rules. While we appreciate Dr. Hill's public apology, as a part of our officiating program, there is a protocol in place for our administrators to provide feedback directly to the coordinator of officials in a private and appropriate manner."

The incident took place behind closed doors, but shouting was audible in the room Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak was conducting his postgame news conference.

Hill apologized for the incident Thursday.

"I have had a few days to reflect on a heated conversation I had with an individual following our men's basketball game against Arizona State on Sunday," he said in a statement. "While my emotions were high and I thought our meeting was private, there is no excuse for the inappropriate language I used. I have apologized to the person involved, who is someone I have known for years and greatly respect. I also regret any discomfort to others as a result of my cursing. As the leader of this department, I expect more of myself and I am sincerely sorry."

Utah (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) plays at USC (12-6, 3-2) on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU/ESPN App).