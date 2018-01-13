Kansas freshman big man Silvio De Sousa, who reclassified and joined the team a couple of weeks ago, has been cleared to play by the NCAA and will see minutes Saturday in the Jayhawks game against Kansas State.

Kansas coach Bill Self texted ESPN that De Sousa, a heralded big man from Angola, will play against the Wildcats, but he was uncertain how many minutes he would receive.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound De Sousa has been playing in Florida the past few years, but he finished his academic work at IMG Academy in late December and joined Kansas, where he has been practicing and waiting for the NCAA to clear him to play.

Kansas is in much need of frontcourt help, especially as freshman Billy Preston remains ineligible while the school continues its investigation into a situation involving a vehicle he was driving at the time of a car accident back in November.

Kansas is 13-3 this season entering Saturday's game against Kansas State.