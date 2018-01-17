Notre Dame freshman swingman D.J. Harvey will have an MRI on Wednesday after leaving the team's 82-78 double-overtime loss to Louisville with a knee injury.

Harvey hurt his left knee, went to the locker room and rejoined the Irish on the bench with his leg immobilized.

"We're hoping it's just a cartilage thing and maybe we rest it or scope it, and then he'll be back," coach Mike Brey said. "Hopefully it's not an ACL."

Harvey is averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds this season.

The Alabama native was the No. 47-ranked recruit in the ESPN 100.