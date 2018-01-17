        <
          Irish guard D.J. Harvey to miss four weeks with bone bruise on left knee

          Notre Dame freshman wing D.J. Harvey is expected to miss four weeks after an MRI on Wednesday revealed only a bone bruise on his left knee.

          Harvey tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon:

          He left Tuesday night's game against Louisville and later returned to the bench with his leg immobilized. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said after the team's 82-78 loss in double overtime that he hoped Harvey had not suffered an ACL injury.

          The 6-foot-6 Harvey is averaging 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds for Notre Dame in 19 games, starting five. ESPN rated Harvey as the No. 12 small forward and No. 53 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class.

          Notre Dame, still without star Bonzie Colson, next plays Saturday at Clemson.

