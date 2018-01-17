TCU sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher is out indefinitely with a right knee injury, the school announced Wednesday.

Fisher is scheduled to have surgery Thursday. He suffered the injury during Tuesday's practice, marking the second time in about six months he hurt a knee in practice.

Fisher tore the meniscus in his left knee when the team was preparing to go to Australia in August, a trip Fisher missed for surgery.

Fisher is the starting point guard for the 13-4 Horned Frogs, averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 assists. Over his past four games, Fisher has put up 16.3 points and 4.3 assists, including a 22-point effort in a loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

TCU has lost four of five in Big 12 play, after starting the season 12-0.

Without Fisher, expect guard Alex Robinson (7.4 PPG, 4.9 APG) to see more time on the ball. Jamie Dixon is also likely to use a bigger lineup that features 6-foot-5 Desmond Bane (12.1 PPG) and 6-foot-7 Kouat Noi (9.1 PPG) on the wings.

TCU hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.