          Conference power rankings according to BPI

          BPI predicts that the ACC will get three teams to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire
          12:09 PM ET

          Which college basketball conference is the strongest?

          Answering that question is dependent on how you define a conference's success. Best competition from top to bottom? Most powerhouse teams? NCAA tournament entries? Final Fours? National titles?

          For our purposes, we believe the definition involves objective analytics, avoiding any inherent biases or perceptions about the leagues. Using the Basketball Power Index and ESPN's other analytic tools, we used a hybrid approach to equally weigh three metrics and evaluate the strength of each conference, and we subsequently ranked the leagues from No. 1 to 32.

          • Average conference BPI: The average BPI rating for each team in the conference.

          • Top quartile conference BPI: This is a proxy for how good the conference is at the top by taking the average BPI of the top half of each conference and seeing where that compares to the other conferences.

          • Projected Sweet 16 teams: ESPN's 10,000 simulations of the remainder of the season using BPI allow for an objective look at how many teams, on average, a conference will send to the Sweet 16. Sometimes a good conference has bad luck (see ACC, 2017), while in other years a conference exceeds expectations.

          On to the rankings:

          Top conferences

          1. Big 12

          Avg. BPI rank: 1st
          Top-quartile BPI rank: 1st
          Projected Sweet 16 rank: 2nd

          Having only 10 teams works in the Big 12's favor when it comes to its average BPI, as there are no true bottom-feeders in the conference. BPI views Iowa State as the worst team in the Big 12 but the 88th-best in the country. The downside to the Big 12 is that every team plays a full round-robin against stellar competition, which results in more blemishes on each team's résumé. BPI projects the Big 12 with 6.8 teams in the NCAA tournament (second among leagues), but due to worse seeding, the model gives the Big 12 collectively an only 11 percent chance (fourth) of having a school win the whole thing.

          2. ACC

          Avg. BPI rank: 2nd
          Top-quartile BPI rank: 2nd
          Projected Sweet 16 rank: 1st

          The ACC boasts the most teams projected to reach the second weekend in March, with 3.2 according to BPI. While the 10th-best team in the Big 12 is 88th in BPI, the 10th-best team in the ACC, Syracuse, is 51st in BPI. The overall strength of the ACC is damaged, though, when considering Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, which lag at 110th and 249th in BPI, respectively. Accounting for future games, BPI gives only six teams at least a 10 percent chance of getting a No. 1 seed in March, and three of those teams (Virginia, North Carolina and Duke) play in the ACC.

          3. Big East

          Avg. BPI rank: 3rd
          Top-quartile BPI rank: 4th
          Projected Sweet 16 rank: 4th

          Villanova spent most of last season and most of this season as the best team in college basketball, according to BPI, before being temporarily surpassed by Purdue earlier this week. Villanova is the only team in the nation that BPI has favored in every game so far and gives at least a 50 percent chance to win each game going forward. Besides the Wildcats, there are three teams in the Big East (Xavier, Seton Hall and Creighton) that BPI gives at least a 25 percent chance of reaching the Sweet 16.

          4. Big Ten

          Avg. BPI rank: 4th
          Top-quartile BPI rank: 5th
          Projected Sweet 16 rank: 3rd

          Although the Big Ten is projected to get only 4.7 teams into the field of 68, according to BPI, it has the best chance to feature the national champion. That is largely due to Purdue's being No. 2 in BPI and having a 20 percent chance of winning the title. BPI views Michigan State, Ohio State and Michigan as top-20 teams going forward, each with at least a 99 percent chance of making the tournament. Last season, Maryland's strength of record (SOR) masked what BPI viewed as a fringe top-50 team, but this season, BPI views the Terps more favorably, as the 37th-best team in the country.

          5. SEC

          Avg. BPI rank: 5th
          Top-quartile BPI rank: 3rd
          Projected Sweet 16 rank: 6th

          Kentucky is typically the team to beat in the SEC, but not this year. BPI gives Florida a 51 percent chance and Auburn a 45 percent chance of winning at least a share of the conference title. While Florida and Auburn are the favorites, Tennessee is the top team in the SEC, at 20th in BPI. While both of those teams have been a pleasant surprise, the relative struggles of the teams BPI liked heading into the season are a culprit in the SEC's No. 5 ranking. Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt were all top-30 preseason BPI teams, but none has lived up to its preseason ranking.

          6. The American

          Avg. BPI rank: 6th
          Top-quartile BPI rank: 7th
          Projected Sweet 16 rank: 5th

          With the addition of Wichita State, the American legitimately has a case for consideration as a major conference in basketball. The top of the conference is very strong, led by the Shockers and Cincinnati, both top-15 BPI teams. Houston and SMU also have at least a 50 percent chance to make the NCAA tournament, according to BPI. What hurts The American is the depth of the conferences ranked higher. Half of the American is outside of the BPI top 100, with two of its teams, South Florida and East Carolina, falling outside the top 250.

          7. Pac-12

          Avg. BPI rank: 7th
          Top-quartile BPI rank: 6th
          Projected Sweet 16 rank: 8th

          Before the season, I made the bold prediction that the Pac-12 and the WCC would both get three teams in the NCAA tournament. Halfway through the season, the WCC getting as many as three teams in appears very unlikely, but the Pac-12 getting only three appears more and more likely. BPI expects only 2.8 Pac-12 teams on average to be selected by the committee after the rest of the regular season plays out. Arizona and Arizona State seem to be headed to play in the NCAA tournament, while USC, UCLA and Oregon have a lot of work to do. None ranks better than 49th in Strength of Record or BPI.

          Other conferences

          8. Mountain West
          9. Atlantic 10
          10. Missouri Valley
          11. Sun Belt
          12. Conference USA
          13. West Coast
          14. Summit League
          15. Mid-American
          16. Western Athletic
          17. Colonial Athletic
          18. MAAC
          19. Ivy League
          20. America East
          21. Southern
          22. Horizon
          23. Ohio Valley
          24. Big South
          25. Big Sky
          26. Patriot
          27. Big West
          28. Southland
          29. NEC
          30. Atlantic Sun
          31. SWAC
          32. MEAC

          For more of ESPN's College Basketball analytics rankings including BPI, visit espn.com/bpi and espn.com/analytics.

