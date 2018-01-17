Daniel Giddens hammers down a big dunk over an Auburn defender. (0:24)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama was without star point guard Collin Sexton against No. 17 Auburn on Wednesday night as he deals with an abdominal injury.

The school announced the personnel change just before tipoff in Tuscaloosa.

The school announced the personnel change just before tipoff in Tuscaloosa.

Losing Sexton didn't hold back the Tide, however, as Alabama ended the Tigers' 14-game winning streak with a 76-71 victory.

Sexton, a 6-foot-3 freshman from Georgia, leads the team in both points (19.3) and assists (3.4) per game while also adding 3.6 rebounds a night.

With Sexton out, fellow freshman John Petty led the way for the Crimson Tide, scoring a game-high 27 points.

Alabama coach Avery Johnson said Sexton is "day-to-day" after being injured midway through Monday's practice.