        <
        >

          Collin Sexton misses Alabama's win over Auburn with abdominal injury

          play
          Giddens punishes the rim with big dunk (0:24)

          Daniel Giddens hammers down a big dunk over an Auburn defender. (0:24)

          10:57 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
            Follow on Twitter

          TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama was without star point guard Collin Sexton against No. 17 Auburn on Wednesday night as he deals with an abdominal injury.

          The school announced the personnel change just before tipoff in Tuscaloosa.

          Losing Sexton didn't hold back the Tide, however, as Alabama ended the Tigers' 14-game winning streak with a 76-71 victory.

          Sexton, a 6-foot-3 freshman from Georgia, leads the team in both points (19.3) and assists (3.4) per game while also adding 3.6 rebounds a night.

          With Sexton out, fellow freshman John Petty led the way for the Crimson Tide, scoring a game-high 27 points.

          Alabama coach Avery Johnson said Sexton is "day-to-day" after being injured midway through Monday's practice.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.