Kansas freshman Billy Preston has signed with BC Igokea, a European club located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The club announced the signing, as did the Adriatic Basketball Association. Kansas head coach Bill Self, confirmed the signing.

"I can confirm that Billy Preston is foregoing his eligibility to play at Kansas and has signed with a professional team in Bosnia," Self said via statement. "Billy's family has been very upfront telling us that his first choice was to stay at Kansas, but with the uncertainty of the situation they needed to look at other potential options. This opportunity in Bosnia came with a deadline for a decision, and the family reached that decision Friday afternoon.

"We are all disappointed that Billy never had the opportunity to experience college basketball competition but we certainly support him and wish him the best. Although he has been frustrated with the situation, Billy's attitude has been tremendous and he has developed as a person and as a player. I'm sure that will continue as he prepares for his professional career."

Preston did not sign with an agent.

Kansas freshman Billy Preston has not appeared in a regular-season game this season. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

"We are thrilled to welcome Billy Preston to our Club," BC Igokea general manager Igor Dodik said in a release. "We watched him when he was in High School at Oak Hill Academy and in the McDonald's All Star game. We are honored to have such a tremendous talent in our organization. We were watching his situation closely and reached out to his family to show interest and ultimately reached an agreement with the family attorney in California on a contract for the rest of the season. We know Billy is an NBA prospect so we will do our best to continue his development to help him excel for our club and fulfill his goal which is to be an NBA star in the near future.

"BC Igokea will find his place in NBA draft 2018!"

Preston has not played a regular-season game for Kansas this season, as the school investigates the "financial picture" of a car he was driving in a single-car crash in early November.

"It's been too long," said Nicole Player, Preston's mother. "They didn't have an answer and weren't prepared to give us answers. He just wants to play."

A five-star prospect in the Class of 2017, Preston was expected to make an immediate impact in the frontcourt for the Jayhawks, who have lacked depth without Preston. ESPN 100 power forward Silvio De Sousa recently enrolled at Kansas, after graduating from high school in December.