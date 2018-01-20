        <
          Official Ted Valentine apologizes to Joel Berry II ahead of UNC's Saturday win

          6:24 PM ET
          North Carolina guard Joel Berry II said that official Ted Valentine apologized to him before the Tar Heels' 80-66 win Saturday over Georgia Tech.

          The apology stems from an incident on Jan. 3, when Valentine turned his back on Berry while the guard attempted to discuss a non-call with the official during a loss to Florida State.

          Valentine was removed from two Big Ten games that he'd been scheduled to work as a result and even briefly mulled retirement before returning to work.

          Berry and Valentine talked briefly, with both smiling as they gave each other a brief embrace.

          Berry said Valentine "made sure that there was nothing wrong between us, and I told him it was all good.''

          Berry told reporters that he didn't think it was a big deal, but appreciated Valentine's apology.

          "You can have a learning experience at any age," Berry said.

