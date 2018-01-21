Clemson senior forward Donte Grantham will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL during Saturday's game, the team announced.

Grantham suffered the injury in the second half of a 67-58 win over Notre Dame. His right knee buckled after he was fouled from behind.

"I'm disappointed that Donte's career at Clemson had to end this way," coach Brad Brownell said in a statement. "He was putting together a terrific season statistically, but he really helps this team in so many ways."

Grantham was averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the 20th-ranked Tigers (16-3, 5-2 ACC).