NORMAN, Okla. -- Following through on his promise to make "adjustments" to his game, Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who leads the nation in scoring and assists, finished the first half of the Sooners' 85-80 win over Kansas on Tuesday with four shots and zero 3-point attempts.

It was Young's lowest field goal tally in the first half this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

But he recorded two crucial assists in crunch time, on Christian James' go-ahead 3-pointer with nearly a minute to play and Brady Manek's late 3 to preserve the lead.

Young stepped up his attack to lead the Sooners' comeback in the second half, finishing with 26 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 on 3-pointers, and playing all 40 minutes. He also made 10 of his 12 free throw attempts and had 9 assists, 4 rebounds and 5 turnovers.

After the victory, Young said he wanted to "manage the game" and avoid the mistakes he had made in recent outings.

"I was just showing what I've been doing all year, except last week," said Young, who committed a combined 19 turnovers in back-to-back road losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. "Just showing that I can manage the game and get my teammates involved and get them involved early. And they did a great job executing."

Young's first 3-point attempt -- which he made -- didn't come until there was 15:26 left in the game.

He had entered Tuesday's contest averaging 10.9 3-point attempts per game, but he vowed to make changes after scoring 48 points on 39 shots and committing seven turnovers in Saturday's 83-81 overtime road loss to rival Oklahoma State.

"I might not take a 3-pointer in the first half," he told ESPN.com on Sunday, 24 hours after the Cowboys defeated the Sooners. "It's gonna look different. Watch."

Trae Young, right, didn't take his first 3-point attempt until there was 15:26 left in the second half.

Young fulfilled his vow in the first half of Tuesday's game against Kansas by not taking any 3-pointers, working the ball inside, drawing defenders on penetration and finding his teammates for open 3-pointers. Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham harassed him on the perimeter too; that didn't help Young find many open looks.

But Graham said he noticed a change in Young.

"I didn't even know he didn't take [a 3-pointer in the first half]," said Graham, who finished with 11 points (4-of-19). "I felt like he wasn't being as aggressive or shooting as much as he usually did."

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said he thought his team excelled in its attempt to contain Young, but he praised the freshman guard, whom he once recruited and hoped to bring to Lawrence, Kansas.

"Kid played great," Self said. "He got 26 points on nine shots. He was very under control and seemed to make the vast majority of right plays for his team."

Young's nine field goal attempts were a season low, and Tuesday marked the first game this season that he did not lead the Sooners in field goal attempts, according to ESPN Stats & Information data; junior guard James finished with a team-high 14 shots from the field.

This week, Oklahoma focused on using its big men in the paint to spread the floor and incorporate more pieces to help Young. Sooners coach Lon Kruger said he wanted a more "efficient" game from Young.

On Tuesday, Kruger complimented Young on his approach against the Jayhawks.

"I thought Trae was fantastic all night long," Kruger said.

Before the game, Young said he wanted to remind people he's still the nation's leader in assists, a player capable of impacting the game with his passing ability.

Asked about his intentions on Monday, Young said he still planned to employ a different style.

"I have a plan," he said then. "Yeah, I have a plan."

He executed that plan and helped his team earn a victory that keeps them in the crowded Big 12 title race.

"I was just overly aggressive at OSU," Young said Tuesday. "And I just, tonight, wanted to manage the game."