NORMAN, Okla. -- Kansas coach Bill Self called it a "bad decision" to leave Udoka Azubuike on the floor after the 7-foot center missed six free throws down the stretch of an 85-80 loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

"It was on me, for this game," Self said. "If I had to do it all over again, knowing what I know now, I would've done it differently. ... It was obviously the wrong thing to do to win this game."

In the final four minutes, the Sooners had reserve Matt Freeman deliberately foul Azubuike and put the 41 percent free throw shooter at the line.

On back-to-back possessions, Azubuike missed on the front end of a one-and-one. The next time Kansas had the ball, Azubuike was fouled again, leading to two more misses from the line.

Freeman finally fouled out with 1:56 remaining. But Azubuike misfired on two more free throws. Two possessions later, Oklahoma freshman Trae Young found Christian James in the corner for a go-ahead 3-pointer, giving the Sooners an 82-80 lead.

"Hopefully it doesn't hurt him moving forward," Self said of Azubuike, who finished the game with nine points and six rebounds.

"I've always been a big believer that you send a bad message to somebody when you don't have confidence in him. Especially when you know he's going to have to play every big minute late in the season against good competition."