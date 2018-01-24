Top-ranked Villanova has lost starting guard Phil Booth after the junior broke a bone in his right hand during the team's win over Providence on Tuesday night.

Booth, who was limited to three games last season because of a knee injury, is averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season for the Wildcats.

Booth scored 21 points in a win over Xavier earlier this month, and had emerged as a key player for coach Jay Wright this season.

"All of us are disappointed for Phil," Wright said in a statement. "He is one of our captains and the respect for him among his teammates is off the charts. Phil is as mentally tough a player as we have had in our program. We know he'll come back better and stronger from this."

Wright played only eight men in Tuesday night's win against Providence, and he's already without freshman Jermaine Samuels, who broke a bone in his left hand in late December.

Collin Gillespie, who broke a bone in his left hand Dec. 9, returned on Jan. 17 in a win over Georgetown and has averaged 10.7 minutes per contest over the past three games.

Villanova (19-1) plays at Marquette on Sunday.