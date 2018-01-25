Purdue shows you can shoot 3s and play defense

Our habits when talking about college basketball reveal assumptions we may not even realize we have. Take Kansas.

Bill Self frets about KU having to "go small" and needing to shoot a lot of 3s, because you just know what that's going to do to your team's defense. Sounds straightforward enough.

Or, at the other extreme, consider Virginia. The Cavaliers play phenomenal D, but of course Tony Bennett's team is prone to "dry spells" on offense, ones that have cost the Hoos dearly in March. This stuff is all just common sense, right?

Matt Painter says nonsense. Purdue this season says it's all nonsense.

Whether a Boilermaker lineup made up of a 7-footer (Isaac Haas or Matt Haarms), the 6-foot-8 Vincent Edwards and three guys ranging from normal-sized to somewhat diminutive for basketball (Dakota Mathias, Carsen Edwards and P.J. Thompson) rates as "going small" will be in the eye of the beholder. It is true, however, that such a rotation checks in as statistically identical to that being played by Self in terms of average height, according to kenpom.com.

Furthermore, the Boilers are nearly as perimeter-oriented as the Jayhawks. In Big Ten play, 42 percent of Purdue's shot attempts have been launched from beyond the arc. That's the highest degree of perimeter orientation in this program's history.

More importantly, it's a wise perimeter orientation. With Mathias, Thompson and Carsen and Vincent Edwards leading the way, Purdue has shot a borderline insane 47 percent on its 3s in conference play. When you can get 141 points from 100 tries launched from beyond the arc, you'd be crazy not to be a perimeter-oriented offense. Few if any teams nationally have a stronger incentive to shoot 3s than do the Boilermakers (8-0 Big Ten, 19-2).

In Purdue's 87-64 win at Iowa last weekend, Mathias, the Edwardses and Thompson combined for 67 points powered by their collective 17-of-26 shooting on 3s. Painter's big four isn't always going to go 65 percent from outside, of course, but these Boilers have shown over the course of 21 games (and, for that matter, over the past two seasons) that they can win from deep.

That, in a nutshell, is the long and the short of this outstanding offense, one that's tearing up the Big Ten to the tune of 1.19 points per possession. Yes, Painter's team is pretty good at making 2s as well. Then again, Illinois, to take one example, has been more accurate than the Boilermakers inside the arc in Big Ten play, and no one's tripping over themselves to learn the Illini's secrets on offense.

Purdue's point of difference isn't necessarily that it can score in more ways than one. More like the Boilers can win in more ways than one. If there's a special sauce in West Lafayette, it's 3s plus defense. This is a team that spreads the floor with multiple shooters like Kansas, and then turns around and plays tough D like Virginia.

The Big Ten has scored just 0.92 points per possession against Painter's team, making this the best defense in the league. Haas is a good rim defender (and, in his limited minutes, Haarms has been a great one), and, most crucially, the Boilermakers are able to clamp down on opposing offenses without fouling. Only Maryland has recorded a lower foul rate thus far in Big Ten play (and, in the case of a weak Terrapin defense, that may not be entirely a good thing).

In fact, on paper, this could be the best defense Painter has had in 13 seasons in West Lafayette. If he insists on looking for something to worry about, however, it could be opponents' 3-point shooting. While the Boilers have limited opposing Big Ten offenses to 31.6 percent shooting beyond the arc, there's likely some good fortune wrapped up in that number along with some demonstrably good defense.

On the two occasions when conference opponents made at least 10 shots from beyond the arc against Purdue, the game came down to the final minute both times (at Maryland and at Michigan). To be sure, the Boilermaker defense really is outstanding, and its low-foul rim defense will stand it in good stead when, inevitably, opponents again connect on their shots from deep.

This "3s plus defense" look sported by Painter's men is fairly rare, but it's not entirely without precedent. The last time we saw a perimeter-oriented team ranked among the national leaders for adjusted defensive efficiency, we were looking at the Villanova Wildcats in 2015-16. Needless to say, that turned out pretty well for Jay Wright's guys that season.

Maybe Purdue can follow in those same footsteps. If the Boilers pull it off, mark it down as one more strike against some of our more questionable basketball assumptions.