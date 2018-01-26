Four things to know about Class of 2020

This Class of 2020 ESPN 25 has legitimate star power at the top, and because of its age there is a ton of room for mistakes and growth. The words potential and upside get thrown around all the time because we see so much at such a young age.

Here are a few things to know about this class:

Isaiah Todd, No. 3 overall, is one of several versatile big men in the 2020 class. USA Basketball

Small ball

This class is showing early signs of that rare combination of true size and skill that is being emphasized everywhere in the game. Before the current Golden State Warriors team, the Warriors under Don Nelson in the early 1990s actually started playing with versatility in the frontcourt. Nelson was the master of the unconventional lineup and creating the mismatch. This group of sophomores seems adept at playing multiple positions. Isaiah Todd, Jaemyn Brakefield and Greg Brown are just few examples of bigger players learning how to be productive from both the perimeter and in the post with excellent early skill.

Best position in the class

The class is full of shooting guards and small forwards with only one pure point guard in the rankings. Jeremy Roach is the purest of point guards at the present time. Where this class separates itself is with scoring ability. This class can score points in transition, as well as against a set defense by making shots, and creating for themselves. The ones that stand out early are Jalen Green, R.J. Hampton, Jalen Suggs and Kyree Walker.

Which class is best?

When we look back at classes, we look back at the top of the class, potential pro players and who surprised. Right now the 2018 class has a slight lead in that regard when we look at surefire pro candidates. R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish lead that group. Second would be the Class of 2020 with Jalen Green, R.J. Hampton and Isaiah Todd showing the greatest potential in the class. In the 2019 class, big men James Wiseman and Vernon Carey Jr. are no-brainer, future stars, but the class needs to develop more firepower.

Who could reclassify?

Over the years, Andrew Wiggins (Kansas), Jamal Murray (Kentucky), Marvin Bagley III (Duke) and R.J. Barrett (Duke) have all changed classes. Keep an eye on super scoring guard Anthony Edwards, who has reclassified down with the possibility of going back to his original class, and Kyrie Walker as candidates to change.