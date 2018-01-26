Five-star forward Emmitt Williams has committed to LSU.

I would like to thank my Mom & Dad, my family, coach Reece and my teammates for being there for me. I am Happy to Announce that I will be attending Louisiana State University for my college career. #GOTigers 🐯 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/uXdJT5F5yD — Emmitt Williams (@EmmittWilliams6) January 26, 2018

Williams chose the Tigers over Oregon and Florida.

"What stands out is it's a great team," Williams said earlier this month about LSU. "Coach [Will] Wade is a heck of a coach. What he's doing this year to the team is magnificent. The players, when I went on my visit, I saw them practice, they go after it."

Williams,a 6-foot-7 power forward from Oak Ridge High School (Florida), is ranked No. 21 in the ESPN 100 for 2018. He has one of the best motors in the class, and has established himself as one of the most high-energy guys in the country. Playing for E1T1 United on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, Williams averaged 17.1 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 63.1 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from 3-point range.

Williams is the latest recruiting coup for Wade, who has landed Tremont Waters, Nazreon Reid, Javonte Smart and Darius Days in the past eight months. Waters is one of the most exciting freshmen in college basketball, averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 assists. Reid is a five-star recruit, while Smart and Days are both ESPN 100 prospects.

Williams was arrested in October on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges after a female friend accused him of holding her against her will in her apartment and having sex with her despite her attempts to stop him. Those charges were dropped in December.