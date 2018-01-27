        <
        >

          Arkansas signs Mike Anderson to extension through 2021-22 season

          8:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas has signed basketball coach Mike Anderson to a two-year extension through the 2021-22 season.

          The extension announced Friday is the second for Anderson, who is in his seventh season with the Razorbacks and has an overall record of 142-80. His original seven-year contract was extended in 2015 through the 2019-20 season, and his new deal could keep the 58-year-old Anderson at Arkansas through his 11th season.

          Anderson has led the Razorbacks to the NCAA tournament twice in the last three seasons, and his new extension is for $2.55 million annually. Arkansas is 14-6 this season and 24th nationally in the NCAA's RPI ratings.

          Prior to becoming the head coach of the Razorbacks, Anderson coached at Missouri and Alabama-Birmingham. Before that, he was an assistant at Arkansas for 17 seasons under former coach Nolan Richardson -- helping the school win the 1994 national championship.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.