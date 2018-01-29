Yuat Alok, a 6-foot-11 sophomore center from New Zealand who is ranked the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country by JUCORecruiting.com, told ESPN he has committed to TCU. Alok, a former New Zealand national team player, committed to the Horned Frogs over offers from Baylor, USC, Ohio State, Georgetown, Iowa State, Arizona State, UNLV and many others.

Through 18 games, Alok is averaging 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Chipola College in Florida, shooting 55 percent from the field, 44 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent from the free throw line. Chipola is 16-4 on the season.

Alok, who was born in Kenya but moved to New Zealand at a young age, told ESPN that the fact his friend and fellow New Zealand countryman Steven Adams, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, played for TCU head coach Jamie Dixon was a major factor in his commitment, as well as his relationship with assistant coach David Patrick.

"As a JUCO recruit, I only have two years to establish myself at the college level, and I felt that I could make an immediate impact at TCU," Alok said.

Alok will have two years of eligibility at TCU starting next season.