Miami starting guard Bruce Brown Jr. injured his left foot in practice and is expected to miss six weeks, the school announced Tuesday.

Brown was hurt Monday and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday. The timetable for his return could put him back between the start of the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

The sophomore leads the team in minutes played, and ranks second on the team in scoring (11.4 points per game) and leads the team in rebounds, steals and assists.