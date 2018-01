North Carolina reserve guard Jalek Felton has been suspended by the school.

The Tar Heels freshman, who was averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per game, will not be eligible to participate in any university activities, the school announced Tuesday.

The school also said it will not comment further due to federal privacy laws.

Felton is the nephew of former North Carolina standout and current NBA point guard Raymond Felton.

The Tar Heels (16-6) play at Clemson on Tuesday night.