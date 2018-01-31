Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley has agreed to a five-year contract extension, a source tells ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

The 46-year-old's deal runs through 2023.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has agreed to a contract extension Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Hurley is in his third season with the Sun Devils, compiling a 46-40 record.

This season, Arizona State is 16-5, but only 4-5 in the Pac-12, which is eighth place.

Hurley has an extensive basketball background, playing for father Bob Hurley Sr. in high school, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and four years at Duke. A point guard, he led the Blue Devils to national championships in 1991 and 1992 and was an All-American in 1993.