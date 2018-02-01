Virginia guard Nigel Johnson will miss the next three games after being suspended for a violation of team rules, the school announced Wednesday.

Johnson, a 6-foot-1 guard who played at Kansas State and Rutgers before transferring as a graduate student to Virginia, is averaging 5.5 points. Johnson was scoreless in nine minutes against Duke on Saturday, but he has hit double-figures in scoring on three occasions this season -- including a 22-point effort against Davidson in December.

Virginia (21-1, 10-0 in the ACC) defeated Louisville 74-64 on Wednesday and will head to Syracuse on Saturday, followed by Florida State next Wednesday.

Without Johnson, Tony Bennett's backcourt depth takes a hit. Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and Devon Hall played 112 of a possible 120 minutes against Duke, with Johnson playing the rest. Expect versatile wing De'Andre Hunter to see an increased perimeter role over the next three games and freshman Marco Anthony potentially seeing spot minutes.

Virginia is ranked No. 2 in the country.