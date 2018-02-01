The University of Missouri is investigating complaints from at least four women against basketball player Terrence Phillips, the Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.

According to the Star, one of the women said Phillips physically abused her. Another said Phillips filmed a sexual encounter with her without consent. A third said the player sent messages of a sexual nature, despite being asked to stop.

Two of the women said they filed the complaints this week after news reports of the initial investigation emerged.

Reached on Wednesday for comment, Phillips, who has been indefinitely suspended by the team as part of a Title IX investigation, said he was cooperating with the investigation.

"There are two sides to every story," Phillips told the Star. "Some people really want to say 'Me too' because apparently it's the cool thing to do. I have a side. I am cooperating with Mizzou like I was instructed. Unfortunately I can't say a lot, but at the end of the investigation, I intend to be cleared from the accusations. People who know me know this isn't me."

The complaints from the women, all students at the university, are part of the Title IX investigation.

The Tigers announced Phillips' indefinite suspension Friday for what it said was a violation of team policy. The junior from Orange County, California, had been a backup point guard for the Tigers this season after starting most of the previous two seasons.