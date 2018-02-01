Michele Steele asks Michigan State coach Tom Izzo if he believes former player Travis Walton's previous statement denying sexual or physical assault allegations to which the Spartans coach responds "I've given my comments, I have no additional ones." (1:03)

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, who has built a national reputation for accessibility and candor, was again a man of few words Wednesday night.

In a news conference that could be described at times as tense and awkward, Izzo deflected questions for a third straight postgame session with media, who were hoping to get a fuller account about what happened with his program in incidents described in an Outside the Lines report last week.

"I watch a lot of TV, and I see on shows that everybody thinks that everybody has the right to ask a question," Izzo said, in response to a question about whether he's being advised to stay mum about any investigations involving his program. "But I gotta have my rights, too. When time comes, I'll be able to speak out. I know it might be frustrating, but -- it's just what I gotta do.

"I think there'll be a time when I'll be able to speak, but it isn't right now. There's too many things going on, with the survivors and everything. I'm just gonna handle it by working, keep my mouth shut and do my job. And when the time comes, then I'm gonna address the things I need to address."

An Outside the Lines investigation found a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of sexual assault allegations at the university extending beyond the highly publicized case of former MSU athletic physician Larry Nassar. OTL reported that Izzo and football coach Mark Dantonio each had incidents involving their programs. One of the incidents alleged an assault on a female student in 2010 by Travis Walton, one of Izzo's former players who at the time was serving on the coaching staff. Walton on Tuesday denied the allegations.

Sophomore guard Cassius Winston, who scored 15 points in the No. 5 Spartans' 76-68 win over Penn State on Wednesday, said the events of the past week have taken a toll on Izzo, but he said the coach is taking the heat, in part, to allow the players to focus on basketball.

"I think he's taking his blows, and he's not letting them bring him down," said Winston, who like Izzo was among the Spartans to again wear teal ribbons to honor the sexual violence survivors. "A lot of people [are] trying to question his character; and that can be hard on any person. ... But that just shows how tough of a guy he is, and how much he believes in who he is. And that's huge, to play for a guy like that.

"We know what type of person he is -- we know how loving, how caring, the type of guy -- if he doesn't believe in something, he won't allow it. And we know a lot of people are saying otherwise; but he's taking that blow, and he's using it to lift other people up. That's how unselfish he is. He's not sulking over himself ... he's using that [scrutiny] to bring this team up and make us play better."

In the last week, Izzo has cut back on his regular press availability outside his postgame news conferences, which can routinely run 20 minutes or more. During Wednesday night's 12-minute news conference, Izzo fielded no fewer than nine questions about the unfolding scandal at Michigan State and whether his program played any role in an alleged cover-up. He expressed some relief when one reporter asked a question about turnovers.

"Now," Izzo said, "that's a good question."

Winston said that while some things haven't changed in Izzo's approach, some differences are noticeable.

"He's at practice every day, motivating us. Last game, he was almost in tears, just at how we fought," Winston said. " And he's proud of us, 'cause ... it's a tough situation. It's a lot going on, and he's using that to lift us up, and we're using that to help lift him up. And that's just how we're doing it."