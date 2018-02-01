It took overtime for visiting Fontbonne University and Greenville University to make NCAA Division III men's basketball history on Wednesday night, but the schools got it done. Fontbonne took control in overtime for a 164-154 win, with the 318 combined points breaking the previous record of 315 set in 1994 between Simpson and Grinnell.

The game was tied 144-144 at the end of regulation, after Greenville erased a 78-62 halftime deficit. Fontbonne's Jared Woodcock broke the previous mark of 315 combined points by making a pair of free throws with 48 seconds left in overtime.

The teams also set a Division III mark for total rebounds, combining for 125, breaking a mark initially set in 1977.

The visiting Griffins out of Clayton, Missouri, handed their St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival its first home loss of the season.

Kris McCann led Fontbonne with 40 points and added 10 assists. Noah Coddington finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Luke DeLine scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds after missing the previous five games with an injury.

The host Panthers of Greenville, Illinois, were led by Riley Simmons and Johari Dix, who scored 20 points apiece. Greenville entered the game averaging a Division III-leading 124.7 points per game this season, after leading the nation in scoring in each of the previous two seasons.