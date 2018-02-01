Memphis reserve guard Malik Rhodes, after complaining about his lack of playing time on social media, has been suspended indefinitely by coach Tubby Smith, it was announced Wednesday.

Rhodes posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday, saying, "I've been in the dog house for a while free me #freelik."

Smith wouldn't specify if the suspension was for the post, saying only that it was for "something else."

A junior college transfer, Rhodes, who has not played in three of the past seven games, is averaging just 2.2 points for the Tigers this season.