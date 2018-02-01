        <
          Memphis guard Malik Rhodes gets indefinite suspension

          9:20 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Memphis reserve guard Malik Rhodes, after complaining about his lack of playing time on social media, has been suspended indefinitely by coach Tubby Smith, it was announced Wednesday.

          Rhodes posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday, saying, "I've been in the dog house for a while free me #freelik."

          Smith wouldn't specify if the suspension was for the post, saying only that it was for "something else."

          A junior college transfer, Rhodes, who has not played in three of the past seven games, is averaging just 2.2 points for the Tigers this season.

