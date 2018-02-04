Longtime San Jose City College men's basketball coach Percy Carr earned his 900th career victory during a 72-63 triumph at Hartnell College in Salinas, California, on Friday night.

Carr, 73, has the most wins all time among black men's coaches in college basketball history, with 72 more victories than late Hall of Famer and former Winston Salem State University coach Clarence "Big House" Gaines, who sits in second place.

Carr also has the third-most wins all time in junior college history behind Three Rivers Community College (Missouri) coach Gene Bess, who entered Saturday with 1,264 wins, and former Allegany Junior College coach Bob Kirk (927). All 900 of Carr's career junior college wins have been at San Jose City College.

Coach Percy Carr celebrates win No. 900 of his career with his San Jose City College players Friday night. Photo courtesy of Lamel Harris

Carr is in his 44th season as head basketball coach of the Jaguars. His 900 career wins are most in California community college history. He has guided eight Jaguar teams to the state tournament, won 12 conference championships and coached 17 first-team all-state players.

A native of Tulare, California, Carr also has 24 winning seasons and has coached his team to 30 or more wins four times.

"This isn't just about me," Carr said. "It's not about this team. It's about all the players who have come through San Jose City College's men's basketball program."