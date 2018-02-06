Trae Young scores 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field but doesn't record any assists, and the No. 17 Sooners trail the No. 19 Mountaineers by 10 at halftime. (0:41)

Oklahoma freshman star Trae Young battled an illness that affected his energy level in the No. 17 Sooners' 75-73 loss to No. 19 West Virginia on Monday.

Young finished with 32 points on 10-for-20 shooting (4-of-10 from 3-point range), with two rebounds and an assist.

"It's that time of year, you just gotta play through it," Young said. "I wasn't feeling very good. But I'm not going to make any excuses. That's the nature of basketball. You gotta go out there and compete."

Young, who entered the game leading the nation in scoring and assists, missed a three-minute stretch in the first half -- abnormal for him -- and an Oklahoma staffer offered him a fruit pack while he was on the bench. Young didn't take it.

The freshman has averaged 34.8 minutes per game this season but seemed to be dealing with fatigue issues throughout the matchup with West Virginia. He scored 17 points in the first half.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.