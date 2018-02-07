Georgia Tech assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie has resigned in the midst of an NCAA investigation that centers around an issue that occurred while LaBarrie was hosting a highly touted recruit more than a year ago.

"The NCAA review is taking longer than any of us would have hoped for," LaBarrie said in a statement released to ESPN. "Therefore, as a Georgia Tech graduate who loves the school, I recently resigned my assistant-coaching position with the program to alleviate one of the many distractions that the team has had to deal with this season."

LaBarrie, who played at Georgia Tech, had been placed on administrative leave while the school investigated the reported NCAA violation. LaBarrie joined Josh Pastner's staff last year after spending five seasons as an assistant at Georgia State.

According to one source, the violation involved a current freshman who did not wind up signing with Georgia Tech.

"As a college coach, father of three beautiful girls and husband to my wonderful wife who has been terrific throughout this process, I have earned a reputation of a man of integrity that cares for student-athletes and following NCAA rules," LaBarrie added. "I look forward to returning to college coaching and shaping the lives of young men along their journey. Thank you to all of my family, friends, former players, current members of the team, my teammates and former coworkers that have been extremely supportive and positive this season.

"Meanwhile, as part of my continued cooperation with the review process, I will not comment further."