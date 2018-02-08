LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville scoring leader Deng Adel did not play Thursday night in a 77-54 Atlantic Coast Conference win over Georgia Tech because of an ankle injury.

The 6-foot-7 junior forward/guard, who averages 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, suffered the injury during a Monday night loss to Syracuse and will be evaluated daily. Freshman guard Darius Perry started in Adel's place as the Cardinals (17-8, 7-5) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Junior forward Ray Spalding, who hurt an ankle against Florida State but came off the bench to post 18 points and nine rebounds against the Orange, chipped in with 11 points for Louisville on Thursday.