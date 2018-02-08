        <
        >

          Forward Eric Cobb rejoins Huskies

          8:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          STORRS, Conn. -- UConn forward Eric Cobb has been reinstated to the team, a month after being suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

          The school announced the move Thursday without disclosing details about Cobb's transgression. The Hartford Courant has reported it involved a verbal exchange between Cobb and head coach Kevin Ollie.

          Cobb is a junior college transfer from Chipola College in Florida. He also spent a year at South Carolina but left the Gamecocks following an arrest for several vandalism incidents with a BB gun and possession of marijuana. He played 24 games as a freshman during the 2015-16 season with South Carolina.

          Cobb is averaging 2.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11 games with the Huskies.

          UConn (12-12, 5-6 American) visits No. 22 Wichita State on Saturday.

