The Nebraska men's basketball team will not boycott Saturday's game but will still express opposition to hate speech, in response to recent videos of a white nationalist student at their school.

Huskers coach Tim Miles told the Omaha World-Herald that the players voted on a possible boycott, but instead will wear T-shirts at the game against Rutgers with the words, "Hate will never win." The players also will make a video that will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

"I love our guys, and I'm glad they're able to stand up about the right things," Miles told the World-Herald.

The players' response comes after several videos involving Nebraska student Daniel Kleve reached the campus community. In one video, Kleve describes himself as "the most active white nationalist in the Nebraska area" and discussed violence, although he later backed off from advocating actual violence. He also said on a video that America's founding fathers didn't care about opinions from Mexicans or African-Americans.

Miles told the World-Herald that players were upset by Kleve's videos after returning to campus from a game at Minnesota. The team wanted to convey its opposition to hate speech, and several players on Thursday night tweeted, "Hate will never win."

HATE WILL NEVER WIN 💯 — Glynn Watson (@Glynn_Watson30) February 9, 2018

Hate will never win — Malcolm Laws (@MalcolmLaws_2) February 9, 2018

"I fully support the positive and unified message our men's basketball team is sharing," Huskers athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. "I'm proud of our student-athletes for taking a stance against hate, prejudice and racism and I want them to know that the safety and well-being of all of our student-athletes is our top priority."

At a campus rally Wednesday, attended by Miles, some Nebraska students called for Kleve to be expelled from the university. Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green said in an email to students Thursday that Kleve is protected by the First Amendment and will not be expelled.