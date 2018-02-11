Behind the bracket: What the top 16 seeds in the NCAA tournament should be

If we were revealing the top 16 teams for next month's NCAA tournament, as of Saturday night, the list would follow the rankings below.

For good measure, team predictions for the next month are included.

1. Villanova Wildcats

Current: No. 1 seed (East)

March: No. 1 seed (No. 3 overall)

Comment: The Wildcats should win another Big East championship and earn their third No. 1 seed in four years.

2. Virginia Cavaliers

Current: No. 1 seed (South)

March: No. 1 seed (No. 1 overall)

Comment: The Cavs finally stumbled in ACC play, but the remaining schedule is favorable for them to be No. 1 overall when it matters most.

3. Xavier Musketeers

Current: No. 1 seed (Midwest)

March: No. 2 seed (No. 8 overall)

Comment: If the Musketeers can win their rematch with Villanova next Saturday, remaining on the top line isn't out of the question.

4. Purdue Boilermakers

Current: No. 1 seed (West)

March: No. 1 seed (No. 2 overall)

Comment: Yes, the Boilermakers lost at Michigan State, but what can't be denied is a profile that is markedly better than the Spartans to this point.

5. Michigan State Spartans

Current: No. 2 seed (Midwest)

March: No. 2 seed (No. 5 overall)

Comment: With the worst nonconference schedule we can remember for a Tom Izzo team (No. 263), this is as high as the Spartans can climb.

6. Duke Blue Devils

Current: No. 2 seed (West)

March: No. 1 seed (No. 4 overall)

Comment: The Blue Devils made a late run at a No. 1 seed a year ago; this time, they sneak into the last spot on the top line.

7. Cincinnati Bearcats

Current: No. 2 seed (East)

March: No. 3 seed (No. 9 overall)

Comment: It's hard to imagine the Bearcats sweeping both of their remaining games against Wichita State, which is what it would take to hold this spot.

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current: No. 2 seed (South)

March: No. 2 seed (No. 7 overall)

Comment: The Red Raiders have the inside track to dethrone Kansas in the Big 12 and score the best seed in school history.

9. Auburn Tigers

Current: No. 3 seed (South)

March: No. 2 seed (No. 6 overall)

Comment: The Tigers should be favored in every remaining game; if they sweep, a spot as the fourth No. 1 seed is very possible.

10. Ohio State Buckeyes

Current: No. 3 seed (East)

March: No. 3 seed (No. 12 overall)

Comment: While Michigan State and Purdue got the attention, the Buckeyes quietly assumed first place in the Big Ten.

11. Kansas Jayhawks

Current: No. 3 seed (West)

March: No. 4 seed (No. 13 overall)

Comment: The Jayhawks continue to drop games in head-scratching fashion, and their remarkable Big 12 title streak is a likely casualty.

12. Tennessee Volunteers

Current: No. 3 seed (Midwest)

March: No. 3 seed (No. 11 overall)

Comment: The Vols have been so unexpectedly and consistently strong, they get a mulligan for the blowout loss at Alabama.

13. Clemson Tigers

Current: No. 4 seed (Midwest)

March: No. 6 seed

Comment: Although they have won four in a row without him, the Donte Grantham injury has to catch up to the Tigers eventually.

14. North Carolina Tar Heels

Current: No. 4 seed (East)

March: No. 3 seed (No. 10 overall)

Comment: The Tar Heels seem to be finding another gear and should continue their climb up the seed list.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Current: No. 4 seed (South)

March: No. 5 seed

Comment: Could the Mountaineers be wearing down from their withering defensive pace? Their falling seed seems to say so.

16. Arizona Wildcats

Current: No. 4 seed (West)

March: No. 4 seed (No. 14 overall)

Comment: The Wildcats rebounded nicely from the UCLA loss and remain the class of the Pac-12.