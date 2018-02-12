Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser discuss the expectations Virginia will have to play with as being the No. 1 overall seed heading into the NCAA tournament. (1:47)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Virginia has climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than 35 years.

Editor's Picks College hoops Power Rankings: Why Michigan State is not ready to be No. 1 Shouldn't the Spartans take over the top spot after they beat Purdue and after Villanova and Virginia lost? Not so fast. Michigan State's body of work doesn't compare to its elite competition.

The Cavaliers earned 30 of 65 first-place votes in Monday's latest poll to outdistance No. 2 Michigan State. Virginia had suffered an overtime home loss Saturday to Virginia Tech, part of an upset-filled week that saw the top three teams lose.

But Tony Bennett's Cavaliers rose above the turmoil at the top, climbing a slot to No. 1 for the first time since December 1982 -- the senior season of 7-foot-4 great Ralph Sampson.

The Spartans climbed two slots after their win against Purdue. Last week's No. 1, Villanova, fell to third after a home loss to St. John's.

Xavier and Cincinnati rounded out the top five.