Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly has committed to Villanova.

He chose the Wildcats over several schools, although Oklahoma seemed the most involved down the stretch of his recruitment.

Quinerly, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Hudson Catholic (New Jersey), is ranked No. 26 in the ESPN 100 for 2018. The McDonald's All American and five-star prospect is No. 6 at his position.

He decommitted from Arizona in October after originally pledging to the Wildcats in August.

Although not named in connection with the FBI probe into college basketball recruiting in September, Quinerly was recruited by Arizona assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, one of the four assistant coaches from Division I schools arrested in the investigation. The documents allege a $15,000 bribe from Richardson to Player-5, who "verbally committed to attending" Arizona "on or about August, 9, 2017."

Quinerly committed to Arizona on Aug. 8.

Jahvon Quinerly, who committed to Villanova, is ranked No. 26 in the ESPN 100 for 2018. AP Photot/Gregory Payan

Quinerly told ESPN in October that he had not been in contact with federal authorities at the time, but that his family had hired Alan Milstein, who represented Maurice Clarett in 2004 in his fight against the NFL's age minimum.

Villanova looked into Quinerly's role in the case and is confident he will be able to suit up for the Wildcats next season, sources told ESPN, but it's unclear if Quinerly will end up having any issues with his eligibility. College players suspected to be referenced in the federal documents have remained sidelined all season, including Auburn's Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy, USC's De'Anthony Melton and Louisville's Brian Bowen.

Villanova now has three ESPN 100 prospects in the 2018 class, with Quinerly joining four-star forwards Cole Swider (No. 34) and Brandon Slater (No. 48).