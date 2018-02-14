Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III will miss his second straight game due to a mild right knee sprain. (0:32)

Duke star freshman Marvin Bagley III, still recovering from a mild right knee sprain, missed his second straight game on Wednesday as the Blue Devils rolled to a 74-52 win over visiting Virginia Tech.

Bagley suffered the injury in last week's game against North Carolina. The school announced this past weekend that he would miss Sunday's game at Georgia Tech for precautionary reasons. Duke beat Georgia Tech 80-69.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley is the ACC's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds this season.