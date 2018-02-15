Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell was hospitalized Wednesday night after taking a shot to the head in the No. 11 Tigers' 81-79 overtime loss to Florida State in Tallahassee.

Mitchell was hit with 11 seconds remaining and was knocked out momentarily.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said the junior was taken to a local hospital for a CT scan and was set to remain there overnight with two team staff members as a precaution.

Mitchell entered the night averaging 12.0 points and 3.9 assists for Clemson (20-5, 9-4 ACC).