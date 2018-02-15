Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell has returned to the university after being hospitalized Wednesday night following a shot to the head during the No. 11 Tigers' 81-79 overtime loss to Florida State in Tallahassee.

The school announced Thursday that Mitchell was safely in Clemson, South Carolina, but remained in the concussion protocol. Coach Brad Brownell is expected to provide an update on Mitchell's status Friday.

Mitchell was hit with 11 seconds remaining and was knocked out momentarily. He attempted to get up before collapsing back to the floor and was eventually carried off the court.

He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 assists per game for Clemson (20-5, 9-4 ACC). The Tigers' next game is Sunday against No. 12 Duke.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.