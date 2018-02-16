After being asked to not single out Arizona State players using his megaphone, an Arizona cheerleader continued to heckle and was ejected. (1:09)

Arizona cheerleader ejected for using megaphone to yell at players (1:09)

A University of Arizona cheerleader was ejected for heckling an Arizona State player during Thursday night's Pac-12 game in Tempe.

Arizona State guard Remy Martin was at the free throw line in the second half when the cheerleader's antics caught the attention of longtime Pac-12 official Randy McCall.

McCall stared down the cheerleader just before the cheerleader said, "Not today, Remy," a source told ESPN. Video confirmed what was said.

Another source told ESPN that McCall then walked over to the scorer's table and said, "This guy needs to get out of here," without offering additional explanation.

"He was yelling, using the [megaphone] to call out people by name, which is not acceptable," McCall said, according to the Arizona Republic. "And he was asked to please stop, and he chose not to."

According to Rule 10, Article 8 of the official referee handbook, cheerleaders "shall not commit an unsportsmanlike act," such as "using musical instruments, amplified music or artificial noisemakers while the game is in progress, except timeouts and intermissions."

The rule also states that such behavior could result in an ejection if deemed "extreme or excessive."

Arizona went on to win 77-70.