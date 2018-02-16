USC has lost junior forward Bennie Boatwright for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Boatwright, who was averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game -- both second on the Trojans -- suffered a left patella injury during Thursday's win over Oregon. The school said he'll be sidelined for several months, but that surgery isn't expected.

Junior Bennie Boatwright is USC's second-leading scorer. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

USC is 18-9 overall and tied for second with UCLA in the Pac-12 with a 9-5 record. The Trojans, are considered an NCAA tournament bubble team and are a No. 12 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest bracket projections. USC has four regular-season games left, beginning with Saturday's home contest against Oregon State.

"It's just a shame when injuries happen to such hard workers and outstanding young men like Bennie," USC head coach Andy Enfield said in a statement. "Bennie has been such a valuable part of our program and he was having another very good year, being a factor on offense and defense. As we enter our stretch drive this season, we'll miss having him, but we'll be there to support him in his recovery every step of the way."

Boatwright also missed 17 games at the beginning of his sophomore season while recovering from labrum and knee injuries.