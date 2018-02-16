        <
          Rhode Island guard E.C. Matthews given go-ahead to play after hurting left knee

          6:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          OLEAN, N.Y. -- Rhode Island guard E.C. Matthews has been given the go-ahead to play against St. Bonaventure on Friday night, three days after the 16th-ranked Rams' second-leading scorer hurt his left knee.

          Team spokesman Shane Donaldson provided the update a little over an hour before tip-off between the Atlantic 10 Conference schools. Matthews is averaging 12.9 points per game, and the Rams have won 16 straight since the senior returned after missing six games with a broken left wrist.

          Matthews was hurt late in the first half of an 85-67 win over Richmond on Tuesday.

          The Rams (21-3, 13-0 A-10) can clinch a share of the conference's regular-season title with a win against the Bonnies (19-6, 9-4), who have won seven straight.

