NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who leads the nation in scoring, says his recent offensive struggles are due partly to how hard opponents are now guarding and scouting him.

"I'm getting guarded like nobody else in the country is being guarded, scouted on like no one else in the country is," Young said. "It's a mystery coming out each and every game to try and figure out how a team is going to guard me and how I'm going to dictate how my team wins."

After a 77-66 loss to Texas on Saturday, Oklahoma has now lost five straight and eight out of its past 10 games. Young scored 26 points against the Longhorns but needed 21 shots to get there.

As a team, the Sooners shot just 31 percent from the field.

"We just have to keep working at it," Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. "There is no shortcut to it. A lot of it is confidence about getting shots to go down and feeling good about it. We need to get more movement away from the ball. Get the ball moving off the pass a little bit more. We've got to find the spark. We need shots to go in for sure."

Young said he was slowed down even further against the Longhorns after bumping knees with Texas guard Kerwin Roach II, who defended Young for most of the game.

"My knee was hurting me the whole game," Young said. "I wasn't getting the same burst I usually get."

Over his past three games, Young is just 4-of-27 on 3-point attempts.

"It's a lot tougher for me to score now than it was in the beginning," said Young, the nation's leader in points (29.1 per game) and assists (9.3). "It's a process. Right now, it's tough."

