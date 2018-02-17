Auburn sophomore forward Anfernee McLemore lands awkwardly in the first half and is taken off the court of a stretcher. He was diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and is taken to the hospital. (0:57)

Auburn sophomore forward Anfernee McLemore dislocated his left ankle and fractured his tibia when he landed awkwardly in the first half of the Tigers' 84-75 loss at South Carolina on Saturday.

McLemore tweeted he will require surgery and miss the next four to six months as he recovers.

Thank you Auburn Family for all the love and support! Doctors said I dislocated my ankle, fractured my tibia, and will need surgery for some torn ligaments. Not to worry, I'll be back in 4-6 months. War Eagle everybody 🦅 — Anfernee McLemore (@akmclemore) February 17, 2018

McLemore went up to try to rebound a missed shot with 1:23 left in the first half when he landed on his ankle. The ankle was bent at an angle as he screamed in pain. McLemore had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

He was attended to by medical personnel for several minutes. After he was placed on the gurney, he acknowledged the crowd before he was taken off the court.

McLemore was averaging 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game entering the contest and had started 20 of 26 games this season for an Auburn team (23-3, 11-2 SEC) that is ranked 10th in the country and projected as a No. 1 overall seed by ESPN's Joe Lunardi.