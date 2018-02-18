After announcing earlier this week that he would part ways at the end of the season, Ole Miss head coach Andy Kennedy will now step down, effective immediately.

Assistant coach Tony Madlock will serve as the acting head coach for the rest of the season.

"It has become readily apparent to me that my continued presence as the head coach is proving detrimental to these players finishing the season in a fashion that is representative of The Standard for this program that has been clearly established and maintained for over a decade," Kennedy said in a statement. "Therefore, I believe it is in everyone's best interest that I exit my role as head coach effective immediately. We all know that 'clean breaks' are always best, and I should have realized this last Monday."

The Rebels have gone 0-2 since Kennedy's announcement, losing by 11 to Arkansas and by 17 at Mississippi State.

"Andy and I spoke this morning, and I fully support his decision to step away today," athletic director Ross Bjork said. "While we had hoped to relieve some pressure with last week's announcement, it simply did not work out that way. Our student-athletes are the most important aspect of our athletics program, and we must always put them in the best position for success, no matter what. Coach Kennedy will always be remembered as an Ole Miss Rebel, and we wish him the best."

Ole Miss is 11-16 on the season, 4-10 in the SEC.

Kennedy ends his Ole Miss career as the winningest coach in program history, making two NCAA tournament appearances and posting nine 20-win seasons.