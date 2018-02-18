Purdue senior Vincent Edwards will miss Sunday night's game with an ankle injury, and it's not clear if the mainstay veteran will be able to return before the end of the regular season.

Edwards averages 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while leading the sixth-ranked Boilermakers in minutes played. Edwards sprained his left ankle during practice Saturday, according to a report in the Lafayette Journal & Courier. The school said Sunday that Edwards' status for upcoming games against Illinois and Minnesota is "questionable."

The Boilermakers(23-5, 12-3 Big Ten) have slipped from the top of the conference standings by losing their last three games. They won 19 consecutive games earlier this season, but defeats at the hands of No. 8 Ohio State, No. 2 Michigan State and Wisconsin in February have dropped them into third place in the league.

Purdue hosts Penn State Sunday night at 8 p.m. The Nittany Lions have won four straight. Purdue plays two more games in the coming week before heading to New York City for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins on February 28.