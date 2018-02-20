Trae Young records 11 points and nine assists as the Sooners are crushed by the No. 8 Jayhawks 104-74. It's the most points Oklahoma has ever allowed in a non-overtime Big 12 game. (1:01)

LAWRENCE, Kansas -- Oklahoma freshman Trae Young said he feels "no concern" over the impact of a six-game losing streak on the Sooners' postseason bid after their 30-point loss Monday at Kansas in which he scored a career-low 11 points.

"I know we've got three more games," said Young, the nation's per-game leader in scoring and assists. "If we take care of business like we're supposed to, these next three games will be fine.

"We know we have to win at least two. We've got to get better. We'll get better."

Oklahoma (16-11, 6-9 Big 12) closes with Kansas State on Saturday and Iowa State on March 2 at home, sandwiched around a Feb. 27 trip to Baylor.

Young, averaging 29 points per game before his 3-of-13 shooting performance Monday in the Jayhawks' 104-74 rout at Allen Fieldhouse, is 5-of-32 from 3-point range over Oklahoma's past four games.

"It's not getting harder for me," Young said. "My routine is not changing. We'll be fine. I'll be fine.

"I've played a lot of basketball during my life -- and it's not always been good. ... It's bound to happen at some point. But it can be right back on my side, starting Saturday."

Kansas played smothering defense on the 6-foot-2 guard, an effort led by senior Devonte' Graham, who finished with a game-high 23 points. Young scored four points in the first half, a season low, and attempted just one shot from beyond the 3-point line in the opening 20 minutes -- a 35-foot heave as time expired. Two of his close-range shots in the opening minutes were blocked by KU big men as the Jayhawks led 10-0 before the first media timeout and opened a 16-point first-half lead.

"I didn't think we guarded great," Kansas coach Bill Self said, "but I thought we did a great job on Trae."

After a 26-point showing on 7-for-21 shooting Saturday in a home loss to Texas, Young said he was "getting guarded like nobody else in the country is being guarded, scouted on like no one else in the country is."

He offered no such explanation Monday.

"They weren't doubling me at the beginning of the year," Young said. "And now that they are, I've got to get the ball out of my hands and let my teammates make plays."